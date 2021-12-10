Does PhenQ Meal Shake Work as Complete Meal Replacement?

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a new complete meal shake created by the Phen Q team. Consumers with less time and little willpower for typical dieting plans will love the Keto-friendly PhenQ Complete Meal Shake. It’s a plant-based, entire meal replacement shake, and consumers will especially love that they can choose between vanilla and chocolate flavors with just 269 calories per serving.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake claims to burn excess fat while suppressing fats and keeping you energized, and curbing cravings for unhealthy junk foods. Are these claims valid? Does it work? Is the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake worth a financial investment?

This PhenQ Complete Meal Shake review will cover everything you need to know about the Complete Meal Shake.

What is a PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

Created by PhenQ, the Complete Meal Shake is a powdered supplement designed to support your body with 24 essential nutrients like protein, fat, minerals, vitamins, and more. The idea behind the supplement is to ‘replace a whole meal.’ For example, you drink the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake instead of making dinner.

Each PhenQ Complete Meal Shake bag contains seven complete meal shakes. According to PhenQ, “by taking our supplement, you can suppress appetite, burn fat, and fire up for more energy all day long.”

Complete Meal Shake – A working alternative to Traditional Dieting

A complete meal shake aims to serve as an effective alternative to a traditional dieting plan. Many people who tried losing weight with conventional dieting plans have had no success and have given up. Phen Q wants to change that with the Complete Meal Shake.

PhenQ claims that many people who used traditional diets have failed with their weight loss because of two main reasons:

Time commitment failure to prepare the healthy, nutritious meals

While many can prepare healthy meals, they don’t have the time commitment to prepare those meals. The PhenQ meal replacement shake is designed to meet intermittent fasting, vegans, and vegetarian diets.

Poor nutritional choices

A diet can fail its users because they are on the wrong diet. For example, they focus on foods with unpleasant tastes but ditch them for sweet, unhealthy foods. Complete Meal Shake wants to make you feel full, all while providing healthy adaptogens, vegan protein, MCT oils, antioxidants, and polyphenols.

Complete meal shakes optimize your metabolism.

Phen Q designed this meal shake to boost your metabolism. In other words, this supplement can ‘activate your metabolic switch’ let’s dive deeper into how PhenQ describes metabolic switch:

The creator calls this switch an “AMP-activated protein kinase,” shortened as AMPK.

AMPK is an enzyme that targets and eliminates fats. Once it gets into the action, it pumps out natural energy that allows cells to burn excess fat. The Complete Meal Shake optimizes the AMPK function, burning excess fats and effortlessly losing weight.

AMPK functions reduce with age, so you cannot lose weight as you did in the past.

That’s where the complete Meal shake from PhenQ can help! This function is designed to fire up the reduced metabolism while boosting the AMPK function to burn excess fats effectively!

With that said, let’s dive right into how this complete meal shake works.

How does the formula work?

It’s no longer surprising to see a lot of weight loss shake formulas promising fat burning, improved metabolism, and weight loss results – which eventually don’t work. So how is the PhenQ Complete Meal Shake different? PhenQ has some fundamental mechanisms behind why their formula works:

Rich and unique ingredients

Complete Meal Shake contains 24 minerals and vitamins, 16g of protein, 13g of healthy fats to support your weight loss and overall health. The formula also includes ingredients that you cannot find in modern-day supplements. For example,

Adaptogen for mental and physical health support.

KSM-66 ashwagandha for energy, muscle, and mood support.

InnoSlim for AMPK response stimulation and fat burning up to 11% – that’s according to the creator.

Pleasant taste

Here’s a sad fact: most diet drinks and weight loss supplements taste bad (or not so good).

PhenQ is different with great taste. The brand claims to test up to 32 tastes beefier, settling for the complete meal shake.

Unique formula

The internet is flooded with plenty of weight formulas and diet drinks, such as the thermogenic formula for metabolism and energy boost, which uses caffeine.

The hard truth is; a lot of these diets only leave you feeling hungry again because they lack appetite-suppressing nutrients like minerals, fats, vitamins, and nutrients. Protein powders will never take the place of a meal replacement shake.

According to PhenQ, protein powder and diet drinks will only leave you craving food. Complete meal shakes fit easily into your lifestyle by replacing one complete meal.

What are the Benefits of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

PhenQ claim that you can enjoy the following benefits when you take the complete meal shake:

Supports weight loss

The 269 calories in each serving can purportedly support weight loss, providing you with a nutrient-rich meal with minimal calories.

The Phen Q team blended a clinically tested formula with scientifically backed up ingredients to deliver the ultimate meal shake. To optimize weight loss, the formula comes with AMPK to further boost weight loss!

One full meal replacement

PhenQ designed this formula to replace one full meal. As you probably know, protein shake contains protein just as weight loss formulas pack vitamins and minerals. The unique part of the complete meal shake is that it contains vitamins, minerals, fats, adaptogens, and other unique ingredients you can’t find in most weight loss formulas.

Suppress food cravings

As you probably know, losing weight is all about consuming fewer calories while burning more. PhenQ suppresses your food craving so you can lose weight faster! The 13g of MCT oil and the 16g of protein entering your body support keeping you full.

An energy boost

People combine MCT oil and healthy fats for a daily energy boost, as you’ve probably heard.

The formula’s MCT oil (from coconut) and natural ingredients support further energy boost. Several studies confirm the MCT oil’s cognitive advantage and energy boost function.

Build up muscle strength

The body needs protein for strength and body muscle rebuilding. It also assists in recovery and endurance when trying to lose weight. And that’s what you’ve got with the 16g of protein contained in PhenQ’s Complete Meal Shake.

What’s more, Ashwagandha in PhenQ provides ultimate support for muscle building and strength up to 140%, according to significant research.

A weight loss solution for busy folks

It’s an extra challenge for those with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle to maintain a healthy eating routine – if not impossible. That’s why PhenQ created an on-the-go meal replacement for busy people. Calculated at $2 per day, you’re getting a decent meal that keeps you complete as you attend to other activities on the go.

Ingredients

We love how PhenQ disclosed all the ingredients used in the production process. With that, you can easily compare it with another formula to make an informed buying decision. Let’s check those out:

InnoSlim – PhenQ added 250g of this clinically backed plant extract for effective weight loss. InnoSlim contains ginseng and astragalus that team up to suppress appetite, lower calories, and optimize weight loss. According to studies, InnoSlim optimizes AMPK for further weight loss.

KSM-66 Ashwagandha: The formula contains 300mg of KSM-66, a patented version of Ashwagandha for muscle growth, stress suppression, and ultimate weight loss. KSM-66 is believed to be the most potent type of Ashwagandha for muscle build-up (up to 140%), stress reduction (up to 33%), and increased endurance (up to 14%) to suppress appetite for weight loss.

Pea protein-protein helps optimize muscle fiber rebuild. And that’s what the 12g of pea protein in one serving of the formula does. The nine essential amino acids in pea protein contribute to the effective build-up of lean muscle mass and 94% digestibility rate. In other words, the formula provides your body with more protein than what a typical dairy product can do – for, of course, more muscle build-up.

MCT oil – Many people take MCT oil for energy, cognitive benefit, and weight loss. According to PhenQ, “MCT oil offers a brain-boosting function than anything else.” PhenQ added 13g of MCT oil in this patented formula for optimal results.

MCT oil can also switch the body function from sugar burning to fat burn for effective weight loss. Plus, it can also suppress your appetite. MCT oil is the most advertised weight loss ingredient in most supplements today.

Reishi mushroom extract -Phen Q added 100g of this adaptogen to its complete meal shake. A little dive into history: reishi mushroom has been around for centuries as traditional Asian medicine. PhenQ calls it a “mushroom of immortality.” This adaptogen improves cognition, boosts energy, lowers fatigue, and regulates sugar levels in the blood.

Linseed flour- PhenQ packed 11g of this ingredient in its formula to improve gut health, stabilize bowel movement, improve heart health, suppress inflammation, and do more. Rich in minerals, vitamins, omega three acids, soluble and insoluble fibers, Linseed flour has its origin from flaxseed.

Hemp protein -To further compliment pea protein, the formula packs 1.5g of hemp protein that contains a potent portion of omega-three acids, minerals, vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. PhenQ included scientific research that supported the ability of hemp protein to suppress appetite for junk foods, mainly while keeping blood sugar regulated.

Brown rice protein: In addition to pea and hemp protein, the brown rice protein complements these vegan proteins. Extracted from brown rice, these vegan proteins boost the muscle-building power of the formula.

Minerals and vitamins; Complete meal shakes are full of vitamins and minerals in different variations.

Some of them include (but are not limited to):

Potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, magnesium phosphate, ascorbic acid, potassium iodide, and lots more.

The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake formula contains other ingredients such as flavoring, fat, cocoa powder, sucralose, sodium chloride, and choline bitartrate.

How to use

PhenQ suggests that you mix one or two scoops of the formula with your favorite beverage. Replace one of your daily meals with the formula for the best result.

Here’s how to use the complete meal shake from PhenQ

Step 1: Mix your formula

Scoop and mix with water, milk, and juices. PhenQ advises against using beverages with sugar or any sugary add-on. However, unsweetened almond milk is a good option. 300-400ml or a scoop of 50.7g along with up to 3 servings (but not more) per day.

Step 2: Shake properly, stir, drink and enjoy

It contains 13g of fats, 16g of vegan protein, and 24g of vitamins combined to boost energy, suppress appetite, and increase metabolism for optimal weight loss results.

Purchase PhenQ Complete Meal Shake

PhenQ offers this Complete Meal Shake on its official website. Consumers can also subscribe for a 10% discount savings on the monthly supply.

According to their official website, here’s the Complete Meal Shake pricing:

A one-time purchase of two bags is $83.34 (18 servings per bag).

Add an extra bag for only $36.66. The price of the one-time purchase of two bags is equivalent to $2.46 per serving, with each serving designed as a complete meal.

Available in chocolate or vanilla flavor, PhenQ plans to add more flavors to the collection. PhenQ suggests purchasing a 90 or 180 day supply for the best result.

Refund policy

The 69-day money-back guarantee offered by PhenQ allows you to request a refund within 60 days if no noticeable effect is observed with no questions asked 7 days a week by sending an email or a phone call to:

support@phenq.com

+1 (646) 513 2632

About PhenQ

PhenQ is a popular weight-loss company- a branch of the Wolfson Brand Limited family.

Apart from Complete Meal Shake, PhenQ also sells 5-1 benefits weight loss tablets which can be used daily. PhenQ currently has 190,000 customers and is still counting.

Summary

The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a recently launched nutritious weight loss formula with promising results.

According to the brand, the Complete Meal Shake contains minerals, vitamins, adaptogens, and other ingredients to optimize your weight loss efforts. One formula serving contains ingredients that optimize AMPK functions to increase metabolism for faster weight loss.

Conclusively, many positive reviews of the supplement from past users on the official website.

For more information, you can visit their official website at PhenQ.com.

