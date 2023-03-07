Fire officials rescue an injured person from the debris of a commercial building after an explosion, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14 scores hurt

An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.

The explosion occurred in Gulistan, a busy commercial area of Dhaka, but details could not immediately be determined, fire department official Rashed bin Khaled said by phone.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Khaled said at least 11 fire department teams were working at the scene of the explosion.

Bacchu Mia, a police official at the state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said more than 50 people were taken there for treatment, and at least 14 of them were dead.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsBreaking NewsNews

 

Fire officials carry a body of a victim after an explosion, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens. Officials say the explosion occurred in a busy commercial area of Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
Next story
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

Just Posted

Emma Bennett, who described her hair as her “prized possession”, just shaved her head two weeks ago after deciding she no longer wanted to watch it gradually thin and fall out due to her chemotherapy treatments. She went live online with the support of 55 of her friends and family as her head was shaved. “It was an emotional time,” she said. (Emma Bennett/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge cancer patient raising money for others to retrieve eggs before treatment

Last year B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. In it the Office of the Seniors Advocate found that abuse and neglect of people over the age of 65 have increased significantly over the past five years.(Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Workshop on elder abuse open to people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve makes an announcement regarding interest rates in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig
PAINFUL TRUTH: Finance has become very weird

The Maple Cricket Club is hoping to find a home field in Maple Ridge that allows them to get involved in league play. (Maple Cricket Club/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cricket club asks city council for a field to call home