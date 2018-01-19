Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

A judge is set to deliver his verdict today related to Ontario’s gas-plants scandal.

Former top political aides David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over the destruction of documents.

The senior staff to former premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer.

Prosecutors alleged the duo illegally destroyed records to save the Liberal party embarrassment over a decision to cancel two gas plants in 2011.

The defence argued they wanted to delete personal data — not documents that had to be kept.

The Crown had earlier dropped a charge of breach of trust against the pair.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters
Next story
Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Just Posted

News Views: On track

CP Rail and other agencies want to build an underpass and two overpasses in Pitt Meadows.

People sound off about shelter in Maple Ridge

BC Housing though said it will follow the rezoning process

Long-time Pitt Meadows firefighter saluted

Jack Dougan died this week after battle with cancer

Head lice making the rounds across SD42

Head lice specialist Darlene Miller says it is all about containment and early detection

Pitt Meadows councillors don’t support rail underpass

Gateway projects will need city support says MP Ruimy

Amsler has three-point night in the BCHL

First goal for Ridge Meadows hockey prospect

Friends filling a fridge with love in Chilliwack

Meal Train helping family enjoy more moments together following cancer diagnosis

NEB issues ruling on dispute resolution between Trans Mountain and local governments

Project said to be in the public interest but company is required to comply with municipal laws

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

5 to start your day

Smoking ban on BC Ferries starts Monday, IHIT uses new strategy in murder investigation and more

Police investigating after body found in East Vancouver

The body was discovered in a parked vehicle

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Most Read