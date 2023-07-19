A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories

Environment Canada reports new highs in multiple communities in the far north

Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country.

The agency says Sachs Harbour, a hamlet on the southwest coast of Banks Island, recorded a new daily maximum on Monday at 24.8 C.

The previous daily record in the High Arctic community was 21 C in 1989.

Environment Canada says another hamlet in the territory’s north, Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island, set a daily record at 23.4 C the same day, breaking its 2007 high of 21 C.

Earlier this month, the communities of Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope saw all-time maximum temperature records, meaning they experienced their hottest temperature ever recorded, regardless of the day..

Air quality advisories have also been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.

READ ALSO: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C., parts of Alberta and the North

Climate changeNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update catastrophe plans

Just Posted

Minister Nathan Cullen, Kelly Green and MLA Bob D’Eith tour the Allco Hatchery. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Government minister tours Maple Ridge salmon hatchery

The scene at the fire on June 10. (Traci Walton/Special to The News)
Cause of apartment fires in Maple Ridge last month still undetermined

Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre stands in front of one of his murals on the south wall of the Golden Ears Pump Station. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Katzie artist unveils murals on new Maple Ridge pump station

This toy ladybug got fixed at the Repair Cafe on Saturday. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Lots of new people introduced to Maple Ridge’s repair cafes