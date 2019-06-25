Eating while driving could cost you (Black Press Media)

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Eating, reading or applying makeup while driving could mean fines if you cause a collision.

RCMP are reminding drivers about what constitutes distracted driving when you’re behind the wheel.

“These actions behind the wheel do not fall under the category of ‘distracted driving’ which is confined to electronic devices,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “That being said, if a motorist is eating, drinking, reading, shaving, or applying makeup etc. and it’s affecting their driving behaviour, or as a result they become involved in a collision, they could face charges of drive without consideration or drive without due care and attention,” added O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

He says these charges depend on the totality of the circumstances.

Under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, ‘drive without due care and attention,’ carries a fine of $368 and drive without consideration, could cost you $196, both tickets may mean the loss of six driver points.

O’Donaghey said there wasn’t data available to determine if these fines have been given to drivers in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: B.C.’s distracted driving penalty jumps to $543 June 1

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau roasted as hypocrite for plastic forks at lunch
Next story
China wants to ban Canadian meat

Just Posted

Skateboarder and car collide near Maple Ridge tent city

Man taken to hospital by ambulance.

Bard on the Bandstand returns with Shakespeare at the circus

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows production features gender reversed roles.

Maple Ridge residents clean up fire pit

Spend the weekend hauling out trash from Cottonwood area

Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge

30-day transition period underway

Maple Ridge actress in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Melissa Harris part of Bard in the Valley cast.

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Cat badly hurt in animal trap was likely stuck for days, B.C. owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Most Read