A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river

Officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que. and a police helicopter will survey the water later today.

A team of divers was assisting with the search, but police said a strong river current forced them to suspend their work Thursday afternoon.

Police have described the refugee as a man in his 20s but have not confirmed his identity.

Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says the man is 21 years old and has a mother, twin brother and younger brother who are also in Canada.

Laura Torres, who works with a group that helps immigrants settle in Quebec, said the man’s mother called police about her missing son on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personQuebec

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau hails European values as a global strength in troubled times
Next story
Halifax-area roads damaged by heavy rainfall, with more rain forecasted

Just Posted

Christina Christie with Urban Safari Rescue Society holds a ball python named Charlie, before it was shown to children at the library. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Exotic animals for show at the library in Maple Ridge

The 23rd annual Caribbean Festival will feature 16 different acts that will play non-stop on the weekend of Aug. 5-6. (The News files)
Tropical Vibes Music Fest coming up in Maple Ridge

Bikers rolled through Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Hells Angels roll through Mission and Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Abby Crawford, 3, watches as Elspeth Bowers checks her giraffe’s blood pressure during the first ever Teddy Bear Walk-In Clinic at Maple Ridge Public Library on Thursday, July 20. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
First ever Teddy Bear Wellness Clinic takes place at Maple Ridge library