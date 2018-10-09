(Peace River Regional District)

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

A slow-moving landslide has forced the evacuation of a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

In a statement posted to its website, the Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

It says RCMP and representatives from the district will help with the evacuation.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave.

It says those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

Old Fort is situated on the Peace River, about 300 km northeast of Prince George and 60 km west of the Alberta boundary.

The Canadian Press

