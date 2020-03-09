Davie Jones Elementary is one of the schools receiving upgrade funding from the province. (Mahbub Morshed/Davie Jones Elementary)

$1.5M announced for upgrades and new bus for four school

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows school district receives extra infusion of cash

Four elementaries in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will share $1.5 million for school upgrades.

Local MLA Lisa Beare announced the money Monday afternoon, saying students in Glenwood, Alouette, Davie Jones, and Pitt Meadows Elementaries are going to see more green, efficient, and safe learning environments with the influx of cash to School Districdt #42.

“These upgrades will help ensure students have safe and comfortable spaces where they can learn, play, and grow,” Beare said. “We are making investments to help set students up for success.”

The local school district will receive $1,471,232 in funding for school maintenance projects, including boiler upgrades and a bus.

PAST MONEY: Premier in Maple Ridge for new school announcement

These funding programs are part of a $217.7 million investment under the annual facilities grant (AFG), school enhancement program, carbon neutral capital program, building envelope program, and the bus acquisition program. Beare indicated this year’s funding is $32.3 million higher than it was in 2016/17.

After years of what she called underfunding by the previous BC Liberal government, the New Democrat government is “delivering an historic level of support to B.C. students,” the MLA said.

Pitt Meadows Elementary is one of the schools receiving upgrade funding from the province. (Wes DeBoer/Pitt Meadows Elementary)

$1.5M announced for upgrades and new bus for four school

