1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

The quake was detected 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz

Agassiz and Harrison residents that felt something go bump in the night on Thursday can rest assured it wasn’t just their imagination.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday night, there was a minor earthquake 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz. The brief shake was 1.6 magnitude at a depth of 3.9 km. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes of such a small magnitude are not usually detected by anything or anyone except a seismograph.

Area residents on social media responded with a mix of surprise, confusion and good-natured humour when discussing the “loud thump,” as some have described it.

RELATED: Loud bang, shaking felt in B.C.’s interior caused by minor earthquake

“So sorry; I fell out of bed,” joked one resident.

“I actually got up because i thought someone hit our house or something,” said another.

The USGS web page for the quake stated no members of the public reported the earthquake and it was reviewed by a seismologist.

RELATED: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in
Next story
B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Just Posted

UPDATED: Two seeking Liberal nod in Ridge, Mission

No dates yet for candidate selection process

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows await Lyft, Uber

Licensing announcement expected next week

1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

The quake was detected 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz

Trauma talk packs the ACT in Maple Ridge

What is Trauma? is the second of three free community conversations

Hall Of Fame induction is a feather in the cap, says proud Walker Sr.

Son will be inducted into hall of fame with 76.6 percent of vote

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

4.0 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

‘If a case comes here, and it is probably … it will still be business as normal’

Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

VIDEO: Silvertips edge Giants 2-1 Thursday in Langley

Vancouver falls just short, dropping hard-fought, one-goal decision to Everett at home

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Most Read