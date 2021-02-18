Cows. (contributed photo)

1.6M gallons of manure released onto Fraser Valley farm after tank failure

Farmers worked for 26 hours to contain the manure, Ministry of Environment will monitor waterways

A tank failure on an Agassiz farm saw around 1.6 million gallons of manure released into the surrounding farmland.

According to Patrick Stephens, engineering and environmental services coordinator at the District of Kent, a manure tank failed on an Agassiz farm on Sunday, Feb. 14. The incident was immediately reported to the district and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy by the property owner.

The district said there was around 1.6 million gallons of manure lost from the tank. Exactly how and why the tank failed isn’t clear, and an investigation is underway.

Local farmers constructed a series of earth dams on the property to contain the manure and stop it from entering the McCallum Ditch, which is connected to the property by a small tributary, Stephens said. The farmers worked for 26 hours straight using tractors with liquid manure spreaders to move the manure on the fields.

The Ministry of Environment did note that some manure had entered the McCallum Ditch. The property owner has hired an environmental consultant to assist with assessment and mitigation strategies.

SEE ALSO: Salish Sucker to be protected by SARA

The McCallum Ditch is home to endangered Salish Suckers, as well as the endangered Oregon Spotted Frogs and the red-listed Northern Red-Legged Frogs, and is a spawning stream for Coho salmon. Manure in the McCallum Ditch could cause the area to become saturated with nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. This saturation, called nutrient loading, can be toxic to aquatic species because it can reduce oxygen levels in the water.

Ministry and district staff visited the site over the weekend, and conducted an assessment of the McCallum Ditch at Cameron Road, about 500 metres downstream from the incident. Ministry staff were also on site Tuesday (Feb. 16), collecting water samples from the McCallum Ditch and areas further downstream.

The water samples will be analyzed for contaminants, and will look at the impacts of nutrient loading on oxygen demands for the waterway.

Additional input is being gathered from other agencies and neighbouring First Nations for an impact assessment, according to the ministry.


news@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf
Next story
Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

Just Posted

Local landmarks across B.C. will be lit up for World Thinking Day on Monday, Feb. 22 (Girl Guides BC Council)
Guiding Blue to grace Ridge Meadows landmarks

Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day by lighting up three spots in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows

Joseph and Logan Salembier. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge twins on Variety telethon

The Variety Show of Hearts Telethon takes place Feb. 18-20

A Maple Ridge resident measured about 4 cm of snow that fell by midday on Saturday, Feb. 13. (@Sharpee2/Twitter)
Rain on the way for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Sun not expected again until Tuesday next week

Second Shot drill team and their mini-horses tour Maple Ridge on Valentine’s Day. L to R: Julie MacMillan, Jesse, Darcey Bessemer, Renegade, Allison Geofroy, and Cash. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News)
Valentine’s Day pony express delivers lots of love

Three mini horses and their handlers toured Maple Ridge Sunday

Maple Ridge firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials call on Feb. 17, 2021. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: Hazardous materials incident along rail lines in Maple Ridge false alarm

Train car which appeared to be leaking, caused trains to stop both ways near Maple Crescent

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

The Mars Perseverance Rover is roughly the size of an SUV, equipped with exploratory instruments and new oxygen-producing technology. (NASA image)
LIVE: You can watch NASA’s Rover landing on Mars today

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for signs of ancient life, and testing oxygen technology

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi trucks collide, passenger dies in Coquihalla collision

Coquihalla southbound lanes were closed overnight following collision

UBC RCMP issued four fines for breaking public health orders over the Family Day long weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

University RCMP issued the fines over the Family Day weekend

Most Read