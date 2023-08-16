Missing person Stephanie Patterson was last seen leaving her Coquitlam residence on Friday, Aug. 11. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)

1 arrest made, but Coquitlam woman still missing

Stephanie Patterson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 11

One person has been found, but the search is still on for missing Coquitlam woman Stephanie Patterson who was last seen leaving her residence and was believed to visited a Pitt Meadows shopping centre later on Friday, Aug. 11.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said that on Monday, Aug. 14, police were able to locate and arrest 57-year-old David Hall, who was also reported missing along with Patterson and whose vehicle was believed to have transported the two individuals away from Meadow Vale Shopping Centre.

READ MORE: Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

However, Patterson still remains missing and the RCMP is intensifying the search in hopes of bringing her home safely.

“We are providing updated surveillance photos from the day that she was reported missing in the hopes that it may help locate Stephanie as soon as possible,” said Cpl. Hodgins.

“The entire community is concerned for the well-being of Stephanie. It is extremely unusual for Stephanie to leave unannounced and not contact her friends and family.”

Patterson is described as being an Indigenous female who is 5’2” tall with a slim build, and has hazel eyes and medium-length brown hair. When she left her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway, Patterson was wearing a purple shirt with blue flowers, blue jeans, and a brown backpack.

“Police continue to consider a variety of investigational avenues, including the possibility of foul play,” said Hodgins.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen or spoken to Stephanie Patterson since Friday, August 11, 2023 to contact our investigators.”

Anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts should contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and use the file number 2023-21526.

