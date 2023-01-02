One man died after his truck went into Harrison Lake at Green Point Day Use Area on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Sara Spaeti/ Facebook)

1 man dead after truck goes into B.C. lake on New Year’s Eve day

‘Witnesses described seeing the truck enter the water and disappear quickly below the surface’: RCMP

One man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving plunged into Harrison Lake on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

“Witnesses described seeing the truck enter the water and disappear quickly below the surface,” Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP stated in a press release.

READ MORE: RCMP dive team called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake at Green Point Boat Launch

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the removal of the truck from the frigid waters

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man who perished in this tragic incident,” Sargent said.

 

