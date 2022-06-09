Somebody purchased a Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

$1 million lotto ticket purchased in Maple Ridge

The winning ticket was purchased for the June 7 Lotto Max draw

A $1 million winning lottery ticket has been purchased in Maple Ridge.

The Lotto Max draw took place on June 7, and the winning ticket was for one of the Maxmillions prizes.

As of yet nobody has come forward with the winning ticket to claim the prize, said Andrea Fuoco media relations with the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

“All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize,” Fuoco explained.

The specific retail location where the winning ticket was purchased, along with the name or names of the winner will be announced after they come forward, Fuoco added.

The $70 million jackpot winner was sold in Quebec. In total there were four $1 million Maxmillions prize tickets bought in B.C..

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot is $43 million.

