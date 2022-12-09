Winners of $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Maple Ridge have yet to come forward. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

$1 million prize winners still a mystery for ticket purchased in Maple Ridge

Winning ticket was for the BCLC Sept. 28 Lotto 6/49 draw

Winners have yet to come forward for a $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Maple Ridge.

It is the largest outstanding ticket purchased in the Metro Vancouver area, noted Lara Gerrits spokesperson for the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, BCLC.

The ticket was a winner in the Sept. 28 Lotto 6/49 draw.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize, noted Gerrits. Some winners claim their prize right away, she added, while others prefer to take some time before they start the prize-claim process.

“While there’s still plenty of time left for the winner of the $1-million prize from the September 28, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw to claim their prize, we can’t wait to meet the winner,” Gerrits remarked.

The provincial lottery corporation recommends that players sign the back of their lottery tickets to confirm ownership, even prior to validation, and to keep their tickets in a safe place.

A small percentage of lottery wins go unclaimed each year, said Gerrits, but most of those prizes are for a small amount such as a few dollars.

“It’s extremely rare for major prizes of $10,000 or more to go unclaimed,” she added.

Players can check their tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer across the province, or anytime online or on the BCLC Lotto! app.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name, will be announced only after the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $108 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

