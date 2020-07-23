$1 million upgrade for paddling club going ahead

Members of the Whonnock Lake based Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club have been named to Team BC and even Team Canada (Contributed)

The Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club is set to benefit from a new upgrade of its Whonnock Lake facilities, which will cost the city about $1 million.

The project is proposed to be completed in two phases. The first phase includes a new dock and floating boathouse platform, with the boathouse structure and clubhouse renovation to be completed in the second phase. The new dock would replace the existing T-shaped dock at the lake.

City staff recommends the contact for the first phase be awarded to Blue Water Systems Ltd. with a price of $481,000 not including taxes, and council authorizing a proposed $48,000 contingency.

The RCKC is a non-profit club that has been a fixture at Whonnock Lake Hall since 1982. The club provides a wide variety of programs for all ages, supporting both competitive athletes, as well as family friendly recreational programming. The club has had several members compete for Team Canada on the international stage at various age groups.

The club currently stores its boats inside the Whonnock Community Centre, and removing them to the floating boathouse would clear space for a fitness training area.

The project was before council in committee of the whole on Tuesday, and will be slated for final approval on July 28 at the regular council meeting

