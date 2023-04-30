$1 million won by Maple Ridge ticket purchaser

Some one in Maple Ridge won $1 million Saturday, April 29. (BCLC file)

Someone in Maple Ridge is $1 million richer.

On Saturday, April 29, the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Draw guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket purchased in Maple Ridge, according to an online BC Lottery post.

Whoever won has 1 year to claim the prize.

As for the Gold Ball Draw jackpot, it now stands at $18 million.

To claim a prize, a winner must sign the ticket with their full legal name in the front of the ticket and completely fill out the back of the original winning ticket (including name, address and telephone number).

Prizes will only be paid out to the rightful ticket owner(s) or group trustee.

Two pieces of valid government-issued ID that includes a recent photo, date of birth and full legal signature are required.

