1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

The scene of a serious crash along Highway 17 in Delta on Sept. 20. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A fatal crash on Highway 17 led to traffic closures along the main road Thursday night.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the single-vehicle collision happened when a pick-up truck was travelling northbound on the highway, at the Highway 17A off-ramp, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 20).

Delta Police investigating a fatal collision on Hwy 17 at DeltaPort. Please avoid the area and be patient.@deltapolice @CstUsipiuk pic.twitter.com/ueCq4apZqB — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) September 21, 2018

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier.

It was raining at the time of the incident.

