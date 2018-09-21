1 person dead after crash on Highway 17 in Delta

Footage from the scene shows a mangled white truck that appears to have slammed into a barrier

The scene of a serious crash along Highway 17 in Delta on Sept. 20. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A fatal crash on Highway 17 led to traffic closures along the main road Thursday night.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the single-vehicle collision happened when a pick-up truck was travelling northbound on the highway, at the Highway 17A off-ramp, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 20).

It was raining at the time of the incident.

The Now-Leader has contacted Delta Police for more details.

More to come.

