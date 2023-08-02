1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

One person is dead after a serious motorcycle crash on Lougheed Highway last night, which involved a minivan.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Aug. 1 when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was given first aid by another driver who witnessed the incident, and emergency responders arrived at the scene minutes later.

Geoff Spriggs, deputy fire chief for Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, explained that it was quite a bad accident scene.

“We had a landing zone set up for a helicopter, but it turned out not to be necessary,” said Spriggs.

Despite life-saving measures, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ ALSO: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The driver and passenger of the minivan were also injured, but the extent of their injuries was far less severe, explained BC Emergency Health Services.

“Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital with minor injuries,” said BCEHS.

Lougheed Highway was shut down for several hours in both directions while the scene was secured and patients were treated.

The crash is now being investigated by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

READ ALSO: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashmaple ridgemotorcycle

Previous story
B.C. auditor-general hopes university cybersecurity audit sparks broad change
Next story
Poilievre says Canada’s immigration system broken, sidesteps cut questions

Just Posted

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge

Derek Barnett was one of four local performers that serenaded the crowd at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts on July 29. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Concerts raise hundreds of dollars for Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

Hot Summer Nights has been cancelled. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Summer tradition cancelled in Maple Ridge because of water restrictions

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge