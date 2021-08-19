Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

1 person dead following train collision in Chilliwack

Incident happened near Eagle Landing railway crossing in Chilliwack

One person is dead following a train collision in Chilliwack Thursday morning.

The incident happened sometime after 8 a.m. on Aug. 19 near Deans Avenue and Bellevue Drive. RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Chilliwack Fire Department are all on scene.

The body was found on the north side of the tracks, east of the Eagle Landing crossing.

Crews responded to that area, as well as the train crossing at Young Road.

The train crossing at Young Road is blocked as a result and traffic is not getting through. It is believed the train crossing at Eagle Landing Parkway is also blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

RELATED: Fatal collision between train and pedestrian in Chilliwack Monday afternoon

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwack

Previous story
Online gift, gear and getaway auction boosts BC fish and wildlife conservation
Next story
Parole denied for man who strangled wife, cemented her body in their Calgary home

Just Posted

Luna Lu, 14, who golfs out of Pitt Meadows Golf Club, won the B.C. Juvenile Girls Championships. (Kevin Lu/Special to The News)
Provincial girls juvenile golf champion from Pitt Meadows golf club

Closures will be in effect between Kanaka Way and Cottonwood Drive. (Google maps/Special to The News)
Do you know which routes in Maple Ridge are closed?

Drop-in activities such as group fitness and gymnasium would also be restarting at the recreation centre. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows recreation centre to resume normal hours starting September

Hands Up! opens on Sept. 10, the 117th anniversary of Miner’s Maple Ridge robbery. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Innovative immersive Billy Miner train robbery experience at museum in Maple Ridge