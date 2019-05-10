Local members of Alex’s Team: Cpl. Eric Obermayer, Sgt. Glen Roberts, Sgt (Coquitlam RCMP). Bruce McCowan, Supt. Jennifer Hyland, Cpl. Steve Martin, Cpl Peter Westra, Const. Ben Stephens, Const. Phil Elia, Const. Gurpreet Arora, Const. Brenden Shea, Const. Jason Rouillier and Insp. Aaron Paradis. (Contributed)

10 Ridge Meadows RCMP officers named to Alexa’s Team

Recognized for efforts to reduce impaired driving

Ten Ridge Meadows RCMP officers have been given Alexa Awards for their work in reducing the number of impaired drivers in 2018.

Last year, the local detachment caught a total of 466 impaired drivers, and 284 of those are collectively attributed to the 10 Ridge Meadows RCMP nominees for Alexa’s Team.

In order to be nominated, an officer must take at least 12 impaired drivers off the road through a criminal charge or a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition during the previous year.

On May 9, the officers joined Alexas’s Team at a ceremony held at the Justice Institute in New Westminster, for honouring a promise to the family of Alexa Middelaer to reduce fatalities related to impaired driving.

Read also: Remembering Alexa – 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

In May 2008, four-year-old Alexa Middelaer was walking along a roadway in Delta when she and another pedestrian were struck by an impaired driver. Alexa died as a result of the crash.

In her memory, the family challenged the RCMP and municipal police officers to reduce deaths caused by impaired driving.

Local members of Alex’s Team: Cpl. Eric Obermayer, Sgt. Bruce McCowan, Supt. Jennifer Hyland, Cpl. Steve Martin, Cpl Peter Westra, Const. Ben Stephens, Const. Phil Elia, Const. Gurpreet Arora, Const. Brenden Shea, Const. Jason Rouillier and Insp. Aaron Paradis.

Sgt. Glen Roberts was also recognized for achievement while with the Coquitlam detachment.

 


