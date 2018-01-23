10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

The owner of Safeway grocery stores has announced it’s going to close 10 of the locations, the union representing its workers says.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers local 1518 said the locations are Lougheed Mall in Burnaby; City Square, Point Grey and Royal Oak in Vancouver; Sunwood Square in Coquitlam; Blundel and Broadmoor in Richmond; Newton Town Centre and Strawberry Hills in Surrey; and Mission.

“First, Sobeys squandered Safeway’s market share and sullied a well-loved B.C. brand,” union president Ivan Lampright said. “Now they want to make our members pay for their mistakes? This isn’t about business: it’s about people’s lives.”

Sobeys has indicated to Safeway employees that it might turn at least five of the locations into FreshCo. discount stores, the release said.

Sobeys’ parent company, Empire Co., has been in negotiations with UFCW 1518, which represents about 4,500 employees.

Black Press Media has reached out to Sobeys for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tsunami warnings 101: Canada
Next story
‘Fire at train yard could happen in Pitt Meadows’

Just Posted

‘Fire at train yard could happen in Pitt Meadows’

Pitt Meadows councillors concerned about rail activity after PoCo fire.

News Views: Whistle-stop

For anyone who doesn’t already know, there was a big fire at… Continue reading

Mobile complaint clinic coming to Langley Feb. 9

The B.C. Ombudsperson is touring cities, taking complaints against the provincial government

Counter-petition for Maple Ridge rec projects ‘like something out of Russia’

Resident says it’s too tough to vote no to a project

Letter: time for a change #MeToo

I was in my mid-teens when I was grabbed from behind by a stranger.

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from Kelowna adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Five charged in bid to shut pop-up pot market in Vancouver’s Robson Square

Marijuana flower, edibles, money and some weapons were seized as part of weekend raid

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Most Read