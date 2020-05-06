A woman leaves Chartwell’s Willow Retirement Community in Maple Ridge on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

12 cleared of COVID-19, one more death at Maple Ridge retirement residence

Outbreak at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community began April 18

Another COVID outbreak has been reported at Ridge Meadows Hospital, this on the same day Willow Manor care home confirmed another death related to the virus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday there is another outbreak in an acute care ward at the local hospital. That followed the first outbreak reported in the hospital back in early April.

READ MORE: Two staff, two patients at Maple Ridge care home part of latest outbreak

Meanwhile, across town at Willow, a Chartwell Retirement Residence facilities on 224th Street, there was a mix of good and bad news this week.

A second person has died due to COVID, said Chartwell spokesperson Sharon Ranalli.

“I can confirm two deaths in long-term care related to COVID have occurred, which is very sad news for all staff, residents, and family members,” she explained.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge care home confirms one death as COVID-19 outbreak grows

But of the 13 other residents and four staff diagnosed, 12 residents and two staff have since been cleared, added Ranalli. One resident and two staff still remain under “outbreak precautions.”

“This is the type of news that gives us all hope,” she said.

The outbreak at Willow was reported on April 18 when initially two long-term care residents and two staff tested positive for COVID-19. In the days that followed, those numbers grew.

 

