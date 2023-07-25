Fire broke out at Devonshire Court Housing Co-operative on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Fire broke out at Devonshire Court Housing Co-operative on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

12 households burned out of their units in Maple Ridge fire

Cause of last week’s fire at Devonshire Court Housing Co-op not yet released

The residents of 12 units at Devonshire Court Housing Co-op in Maple Ridge are looking for long-term homes after a fire at their building on July 19.

Maple Ridge deputy fire chief Geoff Spriggs explained that two units were directly burned by flames, but smoke and water damage has displaced the people living in 10 more units.

READ ALSO: Some Maple Ridge fire evacuees allowed to return next morning

Spriggs said fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The dramatic daytime blaze saw residents of the 47-unit, three-storey building evacuated, sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air, and snarled traffic on Dewdney Trunk Road. The fire got into trees, and residents at the scene worried it could spread to nearby buildings, but firefighters quickly extinguished the trees. Everybody was able to evacuate the building without injury.

The Co-operative Housing Federation of BC has asked its member co-ops if there are vacancies that could be offered to families or individuals from Devonshire Court.

“Thankfully everyone made it out safely. However, residents speculate that there could be a lengthy period of time before they are able to return home,” reads the federation website. “Displaced members are currently staying in a hotel, but urgently need to find new longer-term accommodations while their homes are restored. Ideally the housing will be located near the Maple Ridge area.”

The co-0p has suffered three fires since the summer of 2021, when 20 units were damaged, and 14 were left inhabitable. There was a smaller fire in February of 2022.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge affordable housing operator asks for federal funds

It was the second major apartment fire in downtown Maple Ridge in a month and a half. A condo building off Edge Street, which was still under construction, burned on June 9. The fire destroyed that building, called Edge 3, and spread to the neighbouring Edge 2 which was fully occupied. The blaze caused extensive damage to the second structure and displaced about 200 occupants. They will not be able to return to their homes for an estimated two years. That fire also levelled two occupied neighbouring houses.

