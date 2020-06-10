Nora Cashato, 12, organized a petition to preserve the Fort Langley Outdoor Pool after she learned about its coming closure from her mother, Rachelle. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

12-year-old petitions to preserve neighbourhood pool

Local youth will take her case to council next Monday

A 12-year-old Fort Langley girl has gathered thousands of signatures on a petition to keep the community’s outdoor swimming pool from being replaced.

“I probably went almost every night in the summer,” said Nora Cashato, who set up the “Save the Fort Langley outdoor pool!” petition last week.

It already has more than 2,640 signatures online as of this Wednesday, and Nora also spent time getting paper signatures at the Fort Langley farmers market on the weekend.

Nora isn’t a competitive swimmer, she just enjoyed hanging out at the pool with her friends and her younger sister Cara, ever since her family moved to the Fort two years ago.

She learned about the pool’s planned replacement when she heard her mother Rachelle talking about it with some friends.

The pool is one of the few amenities in the Fort that is fun for kids her age, Nora said.

“Splash parks are great for little kids, but there’s nowhere for older kids,” she said.

She’ll be taking her petition with her to Township council on Monday, when she’s scheduled to speak as a delegate.

A request for information on the decision to replace the pool was answered with a Township of Langley statement on the pool and the replacement.

“The new park amenities will replace the almost 60-year-old Fort Langley Outdoor Pool, which in recent years has only opened 2.5 months per year due to recurring maintenance and operational issues,” the statement said.

A recent assessment of the pool found it was “past the end of its useful life,” the statement said, and didn’t meet several current codes and standards, and presents safety concerns.

READ MORE: Langley Township outdoor pools shut down multiple times

It’s also very expensive to replace a pool.

The short opening for the pool also meant attendance was down 21 per cent last year, according to the Township.

The Township plans to complete the replacement by the summer of 2021, including a spray park and other amenities.

An open house on the replacement is planned, but a date was not provided.

The Fort Langley Pool is one of the few old-style outdoor public pools left in Langley. The Aldergrove Pool, which was also aging and had suffered from maintenance issues, was closed before the larger Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience pool and water park complex at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre opened. The “lake” in Aldergrove Lake Regional Park was filled in several years ago, and the park changed its name.

Fort LangleyLangleyLangley TownshipSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief
Next story
15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

Just Posted

One year later: Family remembers Maple Ridge man, friend killed in Osoyoos boat crash

The boat trip marked the one year anniversary of Trask and Ellison’s deaths

Maple Ridge joins regional initiative to simultaneously re-open services

22 municipalities are coordinating re-opening dates in an attempt to simplify and lessen confusion

New reservation system for Golden Ears Provincial Park amid controversy

Will allow campers to reserve spots live online

LETTER: Justice for Jassi might finally be coming

Former principal deserves accolades for effort to keep Sidhu’s memory alive

ALONG THE FRASER: Fish and planet have no time to lose

The latest chapter in the Big Bar is a Whooshh – much more than just a fish canon

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Willowbrook mall worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

12-year-old petitions to preserve neighbourhood pool

Local youth will take her case to council next Monday

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Most Read