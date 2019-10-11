A ring made from 14-karat gold with diamonds and garnets was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pine Street on Sept. 27, according to an unsolved crimes report released this week by Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

A ring said to be worth $12,000 was stolen from a parked vehicle last month, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report released this week, the ring was taken sometime during the evening of Sept. 27 from a vehicle parked along Pine Street.

The ring is handmade with 14-karat gold, diamonds and garnets.

Nanaimo RCMP noted two other thefts from vehicles in this week’s report. Sometime overnight on Oct. 5 a backpack with an HP work laptop and an iPhone 7 were taken from a Ford pickup truck parked along Nottingham Drive. The laptop has a sticker that reads NC09220.

On Oct. 6, a thief entered an unlocked vehicle overnight along Country Hills Drive in Cinnabar and stole a wallet with credit cards and other identification.

“Within hours, thieves had used the cards to make transactions at seven different locations throughout Duncan and Nanaimo,” the report noted. “Investigators are currently following up with each location to obtain video surveillance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

To read past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Woman accidentally hands over diamond ring with spare change


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Metro Vancouver bus drivers, maintenance workers vote in favour of strike mandate

Just Posted

Letter: Do some research, ask Maple Ridge candidates questions on climate change

Kids already doing this, writer notes

Concussion knocks Ram out of big fight

Maple Ridge MMA pro was on her way to Japan for Rizin fight

Knights play host this Saturday

Midgets in Friday Night Lights game at Thunderbird Stadium

Gym packed at SRT to hear federal election candidates

It’s important for students to be civically engaged, said teacher

Council gives first OK to plan for Mussallem Motors lot

Project would be at entrance to downtown Maple Ridge

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Metro Vancouver bus drivers, maintenance workers vote in favour of strike mandate

Roughly 99 per cent of the 5,000 Unifor Local 111 and 2200 members voted for the strike mandate

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

One dead after vehicle hits tree in central Abbotsford

Black sedan collided with tree on Old Yale Road

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read