13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein answers a question after announcing that the office of special counsel Robert Mueller announced a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and several Russian entities on Friday in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities were charged Friday with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The indictment , brought by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, alleges that Russians used bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to sway political opinion during the race between Republican Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent.

The charges are the most direct allegation to date of illegal Russian meddling in the election.

The goal, the indictment says, was to “sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election.”

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges arise from Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election and whether there was improper co-ordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Before Friday, four people, including Trump’s former national security adviser and former campaign chairman, had been charged in Mueller’s investigation.

The White House had no immediate response to the indictment.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Previous story
Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.
Next story
Still no site for modular housing in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Still no site for modular housing in Maple Ridge

Mayor and tent city leaders critical of B.C. Housing

Cyclists want bike lane along Haney Bypass

Say safe east-west routes across Maple Ridge are critical

Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year walk offers glimpse into what it must feel like to live on the street

Contaminated fuel at Pitt Meadows airport

Small supply of good avgas at YPK

Once Upon A Sheep moving to new location in Maple Ridge

Yarn shop moving from Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries building to make space for temporary shelter

New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales

Prohibition is an interim measure until legalization

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallart

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Special counsel alleges illegal meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

This B.C. family is still fighting the 2017 wildfire

“I couldn’t run away and leave everything again”

Trump considers global steel tariffs, potentially hitting Canada

Canada is the United States’ biggest supplier of both steel and aluminum

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read