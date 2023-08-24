Damage from the McDougall Creek Wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Damage from the McDougall Creek Wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

‘This fire continues to be a nightmare’

Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz says the McDougall Creek Wildfire continues to be a ‘nightmare.’

“We thought the White Rock Lake wildfire (2021) was the worst we had ever seen, it pales in comparison to this fire.’

Zydowicz says 13 of his firefighters have lost their homes to the McDougall Creek fire.

Those who have lost their homes or sustained property damage are now to access information on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) website. The site was offline briefly yesterday due to high demand.

“I want to express my condolences to each and every person who lost their homes. As a regional community, we are there with you,” adds Loyal Wooldridge, Regional District Okanagan (RDCO) chair.

Wooldridge asked for patience as firefighters, emergency responders, EOC staff and emergency support services volunteers continue the work and recovery efforts that are still needed.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund addressed a question that many residents have been asking; ‘when do we get to go home?’

“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you that,” he says. We need to make sure those areas are safe.”

More wildfire evacuation downgrades are coming over the next few days for Central Okanagan residents.

More to come.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: McDougall Creek wildfire damage in West Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘In my blood to fight’: Shuswap residents tell why they defy fire evacuation

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
