14 SeaBus cancellations, free rides for veterans from TransLink on Remembrance Day

Free rides also available for current Armed Forces members, first responders

SeaBus riders in Metro Vancouver will see more cancellations on Remembrance Day, according to TransLink.

The 14 cancellations come as the transit strike continues into its eleventh day.

14 SeaBus trip cancellations on #RemembranceDay2019 in Metro Vancouver, as transit strike continues. @TransLink says veterans in uniform/with ID get free travel from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with Coast Guard, firefighters, police, ambulance + current Armed Forces.@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/essdewmF9a — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 11, 2019

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, TransLink is offering free rides for veterans in uniform or with identification, current Armed Forces members, paramedics, firefighters, police and Coast Guard members.

