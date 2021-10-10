This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine registration open for kids aged 5-11, say B.C. health officials
Next story
Pilot dead, others injured after two separate small plane crashes in central Alberta

Just Posted

Fraser Health administered their one millionth COVID-19 test on Oct. 8. (Fraser Health/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge to get a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Oct. 12 to 26

Are you up to taking the Zero Waste Challenge this month? (Special to The News)
GOING GREEN: This Thanksgiving, help stem the tide of garbage

Bruce Gabara, left, came second for his 111 kilogram pumpkin and Trevor Halliday came first for his 197 kilogram pumpkin in last years contest. (Pascale Shaw/Special to The News)
Live chickens and llama manure, prizes at this years pumpkin growing contest in Maple Ridge

Stacey Chomiak is launching her young adult illustrated memoir in Maple Ridge on Oct. 30. (Special to The News)
Gay, Christian children’s author to launch book in Maple Ridge