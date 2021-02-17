Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**

15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Fifteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a 50-person games night in the Fraser Health region transmitted the novel coronavirus into workplaces, schools and a child care centre.

The event is one of a handful in recent weeks that have defied ongoing health orders banning social gatherings of all sizes.

“We can’t be in every pub or restaurant or business all at the same time,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday, while urging people to follow the rules.

In the past week, Richmond RCMP have doled out thousands of dollars in fines in connection to two gatherings.

The first, at a karaoke bar, was discovered at 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 and ended with 34 staff and patrons slapped with $230 fines. The manager was ticketed $2,300.

Police received reports of a second gathering at an unlicensed drinking establishment in the early hours of Feb. 14. There, 21 people were fined $230, while the organizer was fined $2,300.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend, as well as 26 deaths.

A total of 231 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care. There are 4,189 active cases in the province.

With 60 confirmed variant cases, Henry warned the risk of community transmission remains high.

The state of emergency, nearing a year, was extended to March 2.

