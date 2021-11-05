A 15-year-old was taken to hospital after being hit by SUV in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

15-year-old pedestrian in serious condition after collision in Maple Ridge

Crash happened Friday morning at Laity Street and 121 Avenue

A 15-year-old was taken to hospital after being hit while crossing a road in Maple Ridge.

Emergency responders received the call just after 8 a.m. for the collision at the intersection of Laity Street and 121 Avenue where a single vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The boy was crossing Laity Street from 121 Avenue in a crosswalk, explained Sgt. Lyndsay Irwin with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, where he was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe.

There were three people in the vehicle who were uninjured in the crash.

However, the boy was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Irwin.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed two paramedic units responded to the scene and transported one patient to hospital in serious condition.

The incident is still under investigation, said Irwin.

