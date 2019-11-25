SD42 is paying $150,000 in MSP registration costs for foreign students in the district on a study permit. (THE NEWS/files)

$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board has been forced to absorb $150,000 in Medical Services Plan coverage for international students this year.

The money has been taken from the international student tuition revenue fund to pay the fees after the provincial government made the sudden announcement on Aug. 1.

In a recent letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix, the B.C. School Trustees Association asked that the requirement for international students to enroll in the MSP this year be delayed until the 2020/21 school year.

RELATED: Canada to boost presence overseas to attract more international students

The association said that enrollment in the plan this year has put school districts across the province in a, “very awkward and expensive position.”

Mainly, they said, because the parents of these students have already signed contracts with the district for the provision of educational services, homestays and other services that include emergency medical coverage.

“It simply is not possible to amend previously signed contracts and payments,” said the letter dated Nov. 5 and signed by BCSTA president Stephanie Higginson adding that if the objective was for international students to pay their own way then this has not been accomplished.

“Due to the late timing of this policy announcement, we are instead forced to take money out of local school district budgets,” she said.

Districts had to pay $37.50 per month for each international student they had enrolled until the end of December and then $75 per month for each student to the end of the school year.

RELATED: SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Irena Pochop with SD42 said the money used to absorb the cost was not earmarked for any other projects or equipment.

There are currently 525 international students in the school district but only around half of them are in the district on a study permit where they would need to register and pay for MSP, said Pochop.

Going forward, she said, they will be registering those international students who need to be enrolled in the plan, however, the cost will be covered by an increase in the tuition fees of those students.

There will be no ongoing additional cost to the district, she said.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media
Next story
Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Just Posted

$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

Fire hits Maple Ridge property, but still no power

Pitt Meadows couple set up gofundme after blaze

Maple Ridge residents readying for commute chaos

Buses stop running Wednesday to Friday

Recreation vehicle on Katzie reserve goes up in flames

Pitt Meadows firefighters say man lucky to get out

New fields of dreams for Maple Ridge

In two years, city has built four new, all-weather surfaces

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

VIDEO: School community rallies to family of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim

Dad says Jesse Brown is working hard at rehab

Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Most Read