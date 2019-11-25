$150,000 in MSP fees coming out of SD42 pocket

SD42 had to cover MSP for international students after government announcement in August

SD42 is paying $150,000 in MSP registration costs for foreign students in the district on a study permit. (THE NEWS/files)

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board has been forced to absorb $150,000 in Medical Services Plan coverage for international students this year.

The money has been taken from the international student tuition revenue fund to pay the fees after the provincial government made the sudden announcement on Aug. 1.

In a recent letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix, the B.C. School Trustees Association asked that the requirement for international students to enroll in the MSP this year be delayed until the 2020/21 school year.

The association said that enrollment in the plan this year has put school districts across the province in a, “very awkward and expensive position.”

Mainly, they said, because the parents of these students have already signed contracts with the district for the provision of educational services, homestays and other services that include emergency medical coverage.

“It simply is not possible to amend previously signed contracts and payments,” said the letter dated Nov. 5 and signed by BCSTA president Stephanie Higginson adding that if the objective was for international students to pay their own way then this has not been accomplished.

“Due to the late timing of this policy announcement, we are instead forced to take money out of local school district budgets,” she said.

Districts had to pay $37.50 per month for each international student they had enrolled until the end of December and then $75 per month for each student to the end of the school year.

Irena Pochop with SD42 said the money used to absorb the cost was not earmarked for any other projects or equipment.

There are currently 525 international students in the school district but only around half of them are in the district on a study permit where they would need to register and pay for MSP, said Pochop.

Going forward, she said, they will be registering those international students who need to be enrolled in the plan, however, the cost will be covered by an increase in the tuition fees of those students.

There will be no ongoing additional cost to the district, she said.

