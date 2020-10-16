Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

B.C. has recorded another 155 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new death, health officials confirmed Friday (Oct. 18).

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy Minister of Health Stephen Brown said that nine of Friday’s new cases were epi-linked, which means…

There are 1,513 active confirmed cases in the province. Seventy-two people are in hospital, 26 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 3,713 people are under public health monitoring due to being exposed to a confirmed case.

ALSO READ: Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

In their statement, Henry and Brown urged British Columbians to stay safe if voting during advance voting this weekend.

“If you are planning on voting in person, remember to give others the space to stay safe when going to vote, wash your hands before and after voting, and consider using a mask if distancing is a challenge,” the joint statement reads.

“If you are self-isolating due to COVID-19 or are feeling unwell, you can still vote without going to a voting place. Contact Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683 for more information or assistance.”

B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Candidate Q&A: Cheryl Ashlie
Next story
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Just Posted

Cheryl Ashlie is running as the BC Liberal candidate in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Special to The News)
Candidate Q&A: Cheryl Ashlie

She is a BC Liberal hopeful running in the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

BC NDP candidates, Bob D’Eith, for Maple Ridge-Mission, far left, and Lisa Beare, for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, far right, listen as leader John Horgan addresses questions at the South Bonson Community Centre in Pitt Meadows on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
BC NDP leader in Pitt Meadows highlighting affordability plan

John Horgan says plan will save families an average $3,400 a year

Matt Trenholm is a Langley resident running as a Green Party candidate in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission. (Special to The News)
Candidate Q&A: Matt Trenholm

He is a Green Party hopeful running in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission

Matt McGarva is desperate to find the ashes of his best friend Craig Lilly (pictured) after an urn containing Lilly’s remains (left) was stolen on Thanksgiving Day. (Images: Facebook/file)
Couple desperate to find stolen urn

House broken into on Thanksgiving

Chelsa Meadus is running as a BC Liberal candidate in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission in the Oct. 24, 2020 provincial election. (Special to The News)
Candidate Q&A: Chelsa Meadus

She is a BC Liberal hopeful running in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Fraser Health reported that an individual with COVID-19 was at Douglas Park Community School on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. (Google)
BC Liberals pledge to review back-to-school COVID plan if elected

The Langley Liberal candidate said inconsistency, impacts on staff to be considered

Laurie Throness has resigned from the BC Liberal party for 2020 Provincial Election in the Chilliwack-Kent riding, according to BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 15, 2020. He will continue to fight in this election as an Independent candidate.
Ex-Liberal Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent

Former Liberal MLA resigned from party amid scandalous remarks during meeting

Most Read