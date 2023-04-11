$170,000 in grants given to local festivals in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

One-time grants part of $30 million given out throughout B.C.

A number of local festivals and fairs in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be getting an influx of money from the province.

A dozen events will be receiving about $170,000 – part of a $30 million one-time grant investment in fairs, festivals, and events throughout B.C..

Rock Maple Ridge will be receiving $72,900 and the Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival $16,400.

“Whether in Maple Ridge, Mission, or across the province, funding for local fairs, festivals and events helps British Columbians connect with their neighbours and join as a community to enjoy music, art, food and sport,” said Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith.

“As Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film I know how far this funding goes in making sure our favourite local events, and new ones, are able to bring joy to our communities,” he added.

In Maple Ridge other events receiving grants include: $17,500 for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest; $17,100 for the Paradym Dance Challenge Tournament; $8,800 for Celebrate the Night; $5,900 for the Canadian Multiculturalism Day Festival; $2,000 for Music on the Wharf; and $2,000 for Celebrate Earth Day.

Grants for Pitt Meadows events include: $15,200 for Pitt Meadows Day 2023; $5,700 for Diwali Gala 2023; $2,700 for Canada Day in Pitt Meadows 2023; and $2,500 for Christmas in Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare noted the many amazing and eclectic local events in the community.

”Whether it is Pitt Meadows Days, the Caribbean Festival, or Rock Maple Ridge, there’s something for every interest. By supporting events like these, our government is giving a boost to local business, tourism, culture and connection,” Beare said.