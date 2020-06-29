(File photo)

18-year-old man arrested in Pitt Meadows after reports of vehicles being shot by BB gun

Vehicles were damaged with small dents and one vehicle had a broken window

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested an 18-year-old man on Sunday, June 28 after investigating reports of vehicles being shot at by a group of young men with a BB gun.

Around 10:30 p.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP received several complaints of shots fired in the areas of the 12400 block of Harris Road and the 12000 block of Blakely Rd.

READ MORE: RCMP pull 19-year-old woman to safety from Pitt River Bridge

When police arrived on scene, they were told the damage to the vehicles was likely caused by a BB gun.

“The vehicles were damaged with small dents and one vehicle had a broken window,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP media relations officer Constable Julie Klaussner.

After conducting patrols around the area, police located three males who matched the descriptions provided. Klaussner said they were detained and searched.

A BB gun and a knife was located on an 18-year-old man, who was subsequently arrested.

“Thanks to everyone who contacted police and immediately advised them of the incident,” said Klaussner. “This enabled police to focus on a specific area and locate alleged suspects, resulting in the seizure of a BB gun and potentially preventing possible injuries or further damage.”


Pitt MeadowsRCMP

