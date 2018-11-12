White Rock RCMP are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot early Sunday. (File photo)

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

Police are investigating after a young man was shot early Sunday in White Rock.

Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton confirmed the incident happened just after midnight.

Police responded to “multiple complaints of shots fired” in the 15500-block of Columbia Avenue, Creighton told Peace Arch News Monday morning.

“Police responded and found evidence of a shooting, however no victim was located. While patrolling the area, police located the 18 year old, male victim several blocks away.”

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, Creighton said.

According to a news release issued later Monday morning, three to six “loud pops” were heard from outside of what police say was determined to be a short-term-rental home where approximately 30 people were “partying.”

The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening, and the victim “is not cooperating with the police investigation at this time,” the release notes.

Police initially arrested two men and one male youth as a vehicle attempted to leave the scene of the shooting, however, investigation has cleared all three individuals, the release adds.

The commotion was the subject of much discussion on Facebook Sunday, with commenters describing “a lot of yelling, guns, police hunt, K9.”

“One of the take downs was literally in front of our house too,” Leah LaVanway writes in a post to the If you live in South Surrey/White Rock page. “With the K9 and assault rifles.

“I heard commotion and yelling outside running up our alley. Then I jumped up and ran to my door as about 5 officers were running through my yard calling out with the k9, it was the cops who had the rifles not the runners.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are canvassing the area for video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Laura Shaw at 778-593-3632.

Previous story
Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.
Next story
Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home

Just Posted

Gardening: George and the family berry plan

Pitt Meadows family’s farm roots go back to 1925.

Letter: Premier has ‘no clue’ on PR

Or Horgan is deliberately hiding his intentions.

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

MacDuff’s Call: I will be voting to stay with First Past the Post

‘This referendum isn’t about good governance.’

Maple Ridge care home celebrates veteran on Nov. 11

Lt.-Col. John Bossons joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in January 1960.

Clear skies for Fraser Blues Remembrance Day flyby

It was the first time the formation team flew over the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremonies

Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears

Territory recommends a proposal that contradicts much of conventional scientific thinking

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

Shelter struggles: Landlord takes over rental unit whenever visiting B.C. town

Renter’s story highlights how hard it is to find accommodation in Revelstoke

‘Weird Al’ brings Strings Attached tour to Lower Mainland next summer

Legendary musical satirist performs with full symphony orchestra

Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation

Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

More than 100 former players accused the league of failing to better prevent head trauma

Grim search for more fire victims; 31 dead across California

More than 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires that scorched at least 1,040 square kilometres

Politicians need to do better on social media, Trudeau says

Prime minister suggests at conference in Paris some are trying to use technology to polarize voters

Most Read