18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

White Rock RCMP are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot early Sunday. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a young man was shot early Sunday in White Rock.

Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton confirmed the incident happened just after midnight.

Police responded to “multiple complaints of shots fired” in the 15500-block of Columbia Avenue, Creighton told Peace Arch News Monday morning.

“Police responded and found evidence of a shooting, however no victim was located. While patrolling the area, police located the 18 year old, male victim several blocks away.”

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital, Creighton said.

According to a news release issued later Monday morning, three to six “loud pops” were heard from outside of what police say was determined to be a short-term-rental home where approximately 30 people were “partying.”

The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening, and the victim “is not cooperating with the police investigation at this time,” the release notes.

Police initially arrested two men and one male youth as a vehicle attempted to leave the scene of the shooting, however, investigation has cleared all three individuals, the release adds.

The commotion was the subject of much discussion on Facebook Sunday, with commenters describing “a lot of yelling, guns, police hunt, K9.”

“One of the take downs was literally in front of our house too,” Leah LaVanway writes in a post to the If you live in South Surrey/White Rock page. “With the K9 and assault rifles.

“I heard commotion and yelling outside running up our alley. Then I jumped up and ran to my door as about 5 officers were running through my yard calling out with the k9, it was the cops who had the rifles not the runners.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are canvassing the area for video surveillance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Laura Shaw at 778-593-3632.