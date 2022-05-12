A fire started in the Penticton Toyota dealership in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is currently under investigation. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

2 arrested in Penticton after Toyota dealership fire deemed arson

Fire crews say damage to the back of the dealership is ‘extensive’

Two have been arrested after an investigation found that the Toyota dealership fire in Penticton was intentionally set.

RCMP made the arrests on Thursday afternoon, May 12, after a short investigation, according to Supt. Brian Hunter.

“Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has made quick progress on this investigation and has identified and arrested two persons believed responsible,” he said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, arriving to smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

Deputy fire chief Rob Trousdell called the damage to the back of the dealership “extensive.”

Five trucks from Penticton and Summerland responded to the blaze, with two firefighters suffering minor injuries shortly after.

“There is more work to do and more details will be forthcoming at the conclusion of our investigation and subsequent charges,” Hunter added.

“At this time we have nothing to indicate there is a further risk to other businesses or the public.”

