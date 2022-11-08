Homicide Investigators on scene in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Paul Henderson/Twitter)

Homicide Investigators on scene in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Paul Henderson/Twitter)

2 bodies found in Chilliwack home; homicide investigators called in

Unclear if the apparent homicides are linked to the illicit drug trade or gang conflict

Homicide investigators are in Chilliwack after two bodies were discovered inside a home east of Lickman Road.

Local police became aware of the fatalities, inside a home in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8).

As the deaths are being considered suspicious, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

“At this stage, it appears to be an isolated incident and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time,” a statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said.

“Investigators are working to determine motive and whether these deaths have any links to the drug trade or ongoing gang conflict.”

More to come.

Breaking Newscrime

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pitt Meadows airport has its emergency response put to the test
Next story
Maple Ridge First will continue as an elector organization

Just Posted

Dan Ruimy and Mike Morden in a moment of levity during a debate. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge First will continue as an elector organization

Guy Miller has been the CAO and general manager of the Pitt Meadows airport since June of 2018. (The News)
Pitt Meadows airport has its emergency response put to the test

Items for donation for Santa for Seniors. (Special to The News)
Family tradition of giving to continue in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Mackenna Marples (left), and Maple Ridge residents, Genevieve Dougan (centre) and Zachary Born (right), will perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of <em>The Magician’s Nephew</em>. (Dianna Lewis Photography/Special to The News)
New Chronicles of Narnia play features 3 Maple Ridge actors