Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

2 burned bodies found near Penticton shooting range deemed suspicious deaths

Remains discovered after fire broke out Sept. 15

Two individuals have been found dead near Penticton after fire crews arrived at the scene of a reported blaze near a local shooting range on Thursday (Sept. 15).

The Summerland Fire Department notified police about the discovery of human remains, shortly after responding to an incident at the paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range.

Investigators have determined that the deaths are suspicious.

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Chris Manseau from the BC RCMP. “Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

A heavy police presence was spotted at the scene on Thursday, with RCMP blocking off access to the shooting range off Highway 97.

The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has since been deployed to the area and has taken over the investigation.

A vehicle was later reported to be on fire in Oliver. Investigators are working to determine whether this incident is related to the one near Penticton.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to call 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Police shut down road to Penticton shooting range

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Yellowknife musician wants to ‘change that Indigenous narrative in Canada’
Next story
Restoring the culinary and cultural bounty of ancient Indigenous sea gardens in B.C.

Just Posted

After several years of frantic price increases, the real estate market is cooling in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and across the region. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Only some housing solutions can be found at local council tables

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 18

The Maple Ridge Recycling Depot will remain open during the new Sept. 19 holiday for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, operating at their standard holiday hours. (The News)
No curbside recycling pickup for Maple Ridge residents this Saturday

Langley Regional Airport, along with Pitt Meadows and Fort Langley Airport, are seeing the resumption of services for cross-border travellers as of Friday, Sept. 16. (Langley Advance Times files)
Border guards return to Langley, Pitt Meadows Airports