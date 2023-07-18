Two people are facing charges of trafficking among other offences after North Vancouver RCMP seized a gun, drugs and cash during a traffic stop on July 14, 2023. (North Vancouver RCMP)

2 charged after gun, drugs seized in Lower Mainland traffic stop

RCMP first noticed a Volkswagen travelling in the wrong direction on North Vancouver street

Two people have been arrested and are facing several charges each after a traffic stop in North Vancouver.

It was just after 1 a.m. on July 14 when a North Vancouver RCMP officer saw a Volkswagen being driven in the wrong direction in the 600-block of W 3rd Street, according to a release Tuesday (July 18). The officer conducted a traffic stop, but police say that during the stop the driver “exited the vehicle, refused to follow police direction and fled on foot.”

The officer chased the driver and arrested him several blocks away after a 10-minute foot pursuit. A female passenger was also arrested.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a shotgun, drugs, cash and stolen property.

The driver, a man in his 30s, is facing several charges including possession of stolen property, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, obstruction, possession for the purpose of trafficking, driving while prohibited and firearms offences. The passenger is charged with trafficking, possession of stolen property and firearms offences.

The North Vancouver Investigative Support Team is still investigating.

