(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

Another was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Two people are dead after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the load of a semi-trailer Wednesday, about 10 kilometres south of Blue River.

Clearwater RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services responded to a three-vehicle collision near the Six Mile Bridge south of Blue River.

A sedan travelling northbound crossing into the oncoming lane and collided with the wide-load trailer of a semi. It then hit a pilot truck head on. The driver, a man in his 70s, and the passenger, a man in his 20s, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pilot truck, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

An investigation was performed by emergency crews and it was determined the collision was not criminal in nature. Evidence suggests the driver of the sedan may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Highway 5 was closed for about four hours as a result of the incident, while police gathered evidence in their investigation. The highway is now fully open.

Anyone with information regarding the collision who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Clearwater RCMP detachment at 250-674-2237 cite file 2022-1023.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window, sparking reminder from police
Next story
Vancouver man arrested after throwing glass bottle at a baby in a stroller

Just Posted

The CP Rail crossing is closed off by concrete blocks at 272nd Street, off Lougheed Highway. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
CP Rail blocks crossing where fatal crash took Maple Ridge woman’s life

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident was at private meeting with elected officials

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson (left) toured Maple Ridge Treatment Centre today (Thursday, June 30, 2022) and stopped in the multi-purpose room to hear from some of the staff. She was there, with MLA Lisa Beare, and MLA Bob D’Eith to announce new youth beds for the facility. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: 4 new youth substance-use beds announced for Maple Ridge

Roberto Garelli recently captured a picture of this Canada goose gliding across the water at the Fraser River waterfront in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, the trees, clouds, and the bird reflecting in the near still waters. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Reflections of wildlife

Pop-up banner image ×