RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

2 dead after late-night Richmond shooting, RCMP say

Officers received a report of two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at around 8:40 p.m. on June 25

Homicide investigators have been called in after a shooting killed two people in Richmond Friday (June 25).

Officers received a report of two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at around 8:40 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

When police arrived at the intersection of Westminster Highway and Barnard Drive, they located two deceased victims.

“There is no concern for public safety” as a result of the incident, said police, who did not immediately disclose whether the shooting is believed to be linked to Lower Mainland gang violence.

IHIT remained at the scene of the shooting Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Previous story
2 more Catholic churches on Indigenous land burn to ground in southern B.C.
Next story
B.C. teacher walks off 125 pounds in weight-loss journey to inspire students

Just Posted

CP’s proposed logistics yard would be in the farm fields just across the tracks from its intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Google)
Agricultural Land Commission opposes CP plans in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows council is considering rezoning a section of Harris Road Park to allow construction of a new RCMP detachment. (City of Pitt Meadows screengrab)
LETTER: Don’t let Harris Road Park be changed forever

Pitt Meadows has hit 80 per cent of the population with at least one vaccination.
Pitt Meadows among leaders in Mayors Immunization Challenge

The newly completed Pitt Polder pump station took two years to build. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows announces completion of $9 million pump station