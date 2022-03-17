(BC Lottery Corporation photo)

(BC Lottery Corporation photo)

2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Vancouver hit a whopping $6-million jackpot — impressively, it was the only ticket in Canda to match all six winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 14, 15 and 16.

This is the second ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland the same week that landed a jackpot. John and Travis Bonner of Chilliwack purchased a winning ticket for the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw at Unsworth Market, netting them a cool $8-million and some sweet new rides.

READ MORE: Uncle and nephew from Chilliwack share $8 million Lotto 6/49 win

On top of that, a ticket purchased in Nanaimo matched four out of four numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

READ MORE: Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. The odds of matching 4/4 on the Extra are 1 in 3,764,376.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lottery

Previous story
‘Complete change in our quality of life’: Long COVID a burden for many Canadians
Next story
2 Pokemon card collectors to get refunds in B.C. online scam case

Just Posted

A local letter writer shares impressions of Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)
LETTER: Retire nurse lauds care at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Soccer players scrimmage at a spring break camp at Karina LeBlanc field on Thursday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows club gets quality soccer designation

Hundreds turned out for a “freedom” rally in Maple Ridge on Saturday, March 12. (Screen grab)
“Freedom” rally takes to the streets of Maple Ridge

Val Ashton said she first learned about logging plans when she saw trees marked. (Val Ashton/Special to The News)
Trail user concerned about logging near Rolley Lake