2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Mission, 1 killed

Two RCMP officers on the scene of the crash last night. Shane MacKichan photo.

One person is dead and another is in critical condition in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Mission last night, Dec. 7.

A westbound pickup truck crashed into two pedestrians just before the highway’s intersection with Highway 11 and the Cedar Valley Connector at around 6 p.m., according to a source on scene.

One of the victims died on the road and was covered with a yellow tarp, while the other suffered major injuries, according to the source.

It was dark and rainy at the time of the crash, and debris was scattered all over the road in photos sent by the source.

The Mission RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene investigating the collision.

The Mission Record has reached out to the Mission RCMP for more details.

fatal collisionMission