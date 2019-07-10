Crystal Mall in Burnaby. (Wikimedia Commons)

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at Burnaby food court

No charges have been laid yet

Two seniors were arrested in Burnaby on Saturday after they allegedly threw hot soup at a woman at a mall food court.

Burnaby RCMP said they responded to a call at Crystal Mall, near Metrotown, at about 12:30 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman alleged two seniors poured hot soup on her while she was in the food court.

Witnesses told police at alleged soup throwing was the result of an argument between the trio. The woman did not know the two seniors.

A police officer who spoke the same language of the two seniors came by to explain that throwing hot soup is considered an assault in Canada, and to explain their legal rights.

The two seniors were released on a promise to appear.

The 43-year-old woman did not have any apparently injuries and did not need an ambulance.

ALSO READ: ‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

ALSO READ: Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions
Next story
Human-rights lawyer calls out Trump media vilification at press freedom gathering

Just Posted

Medical marijuana user fighting strata ban

Maple Ridge woman will make human rights complaint

B-Line bus service starts rolling in January 2020

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils briefed by Translink

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

Citizen’s Ink: Archaic twice-yearly time changes under review

Liberal MLA Linda Larson has tabled a private members bill in the B.C. legislature

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in BC lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at Burnaby food court

No charges have been laid yet

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Driver, 18, charged with excessive speeding in Abbotsford

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Most Read