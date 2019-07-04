(West Vancouver Police)

2 teens arrested after West Vancouver cops assaulted in ‘violent’ Canada Day crowd

A police office was punched, the department says

Two teens were arrested after a a “violent” crowd of allegedly intoxicated youth gathered in a West Vancouver park on Canada Day.

According to West Vancouver police, three police officers were watching a large gathering of teens between the ages of 12 to 20 years old near a skate park at Ambleside Park just before 9 p.m.

Police began to question a person they thought was drinking underage. Police allege the person then charged at one of the officers, sparking a response from crowd of 300 gathered near the park.

The other youths allegedly surrounded the police officers and began “chanting and swearing obscenities, while many filmed the interaction.”

Police said two cops were assaulted and one was treated for injuries after being punched in the face.

Access to Ambleside Park was shut down for three hours as police tried to gain control of the situation.

“This type of violent behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated in West Vancouver,” said Chief Len Goerke.

“Foot patrols throughout our parks and beaches will be ongoing over the Summer months and enforcement action will be taken where officers find individuals contravening the Liquor Control and Licensing Act, or disrupting the peace and lawful use and enjoyment of public space by drunkenness, violence, or threats of violence.”

