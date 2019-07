Police say a tip led them to the duo

One of 11 boxes burned in cases of suspected arson in Coquitlam between March and May 2019. (RCMP)

Two teens are facing arson charges after a series of ‘Little Libraries’ were set on fire in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

RCMP said there were 11 fires set in total starting on March 20 and continuing until May 18.

A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested and released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 10 to face charges of arson causing damage to property.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said that a tip from the public lead police to arrest the duo.

