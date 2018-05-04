2018 Home Show starts today in Maple Ridge

More than 375 exhibitors, showcasing everything to renovate, decorate and landscape your home.

The Home Show takes place at the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

The Ridge Meadows Home Show – one of western Canada’s largest such events – starts today at the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge, at 4 p.m.

The event goes all three days this weekend on the fairgrounds, and at Planet Ice and Golden Ears Winter Club, located at 23588 Jim Robson Way. Parking is free.

There will be more than 375 exhibitor booths on site, showcasing everything a person needs to renovate, decorate and landscape their home, including renovation booths, construction booths, booths on decor, furnishings, electronics, landscaping, wellness, housewares and cooking.

In the lobby of the Golden Ears Winter Club will be the sampling area, where vendors will be offering tastes of their products. This year will feature President’s Choice products from Real Canadian Superstore.

Upstairs at the curling rink will be the Body, Mind and Spirit Psychic Fair, which will include medium-ship and healing with Akashic Records.

The curling rink theme will be renovating, building and landscaping, and it will be where you will find information about any major home projects, including building a new deck, roofing, siding, solariums, and installation.

Haney Builders’ Supplies will be on hand to showcase new products and answer questions on how to do things.

Planet Ice will have one rink dedicated to wellness, housewares and marketplace, including unique gadgets and one-of-a-kind items. It will include jewelery, cosmetics, spas, linens and the most popular anti-aging products on the market.

There will also be a wide range of exhibitors featuring beauty, health and fitness items, including the electronic face-lift.

The other rink at Planet Ice will feature decorating, home theatre and appliances.

The building will also feature flooring, furnishings, window fashions, home renovators, hot tubs, paint, wall coverings, decor items, kitchens, appliances, electronics, woodwork and artwork.

Outdoors, the fourth annual For the Love of Dogs event will be returning to the show. Informed dog experts will be on site all three days of the show offering information on everything from pet first aid, grooming, dog classes and training and options on activities people can do with their dogs.

On the Saturday at noon and 3:30 p.m. will be the Meet the Breeds Dog Shows showcasing dog royalty from around the world and Canada’s top dogs. Visitors can then talk with owners of the dogs at a meet-and-greet following the shows. There will also be demonstrations ranging from obedience, protection, detection and agility.

The BBQ School and taste event will showcase the work of Chef Dez, who will team up with Meridian Farm Market to create mouth-watering delights from a fresh and natural line-up of offerings, from free-range and grass-fed meats raised without added growth hormones, and sustainable seafood, organic and locally harvested produce, and artisan breads baked fresh daily.

More than 15 trucks will be on site for the Food Truck Festival.

The free Family Fest has been a staple at the Ridge Meadows Home Show for more than 20 years. This year award-winning Norden the Magician will have three days of stage shows. Doolittle’s Petting Zoo will be on site with barnyard animals. Lets Build, with Haney Builders’ Supplies, will give children the chance to build and take home a free bird house.

The Friends In Need Food Bank will be giving out herb plants from Kitchen Picks.

The Springfree Trampoline Try It Zone will have three enclosed trampolines in three different sizes for the whole family to try out.

There will also be various crafts at the Creative Craft Kingdom and amusement park rides by Shooting Star Amusements.

Neil Diamond tribute artist Bobby Bruce will be performing at 1:30 p.m. on the Saturday in a concert put on especially for seniors. The first 250 seniors to arrive will enjoy complimentary coffee and cookies courtesy of McDonald’s Restaurants.

• Home Show tickets are $4 or $7 for the family.