22 COVID vaccine clinics to be opened for seniors 90+, Indigenous seniors 65+ in Fraser Health

Fraser Health plans to immunize up to 9,000 people per day

Fraser Health will be opening up 22 clinics as the region begins its mass vaccination of seniors aged 90 and up, Indigenous seniors aged 65 and up and Indigenous elders on March 15.

In a Sunday (March 7) press release, the health authority said the 22 clinics would span the 20 communities within the health authority. Five of the clinics will be drive-thru ones, and clinics will be able to flex capacity up and down depending on demand.

For people who cannot leave their homes, mobile outreach teams will vaccinate them where they live.

Fraser Health said it has plans to vaccinate up to 9,000 people per day starting Monday, ramping up to 23,000 daily by phase three in April. Mass vaccination clinics for seniors aged 90 and up, Indigenous people aged 65 and up and Indigenous elders will begin booking appointment Monday with the first shots into arms beginning on March 15.

Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee said that seniors can book their vaccine appointment at a clinic at their community, or travel to a clinic further away. Lee said that about 30 per cent of seniors aged 80 and up have already been vaccinated in long term care homes. Lee said that there are more than 500 physicians have volunteered to take part in the

Translation will be made available, Lee said, and community groups will work with seniors and elders who need help booking.

Booking begins at 7 a.m. PST and telephone booking will run until 7 p.m. seven days a week. The online system will operate 24/7. To book, Fraser Health seniors, or someone acting on their behalf, can call 1-855-755-2455 or book online at www.fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking.

For a list of clinic location, visit: https://www.fraserhealth.ca/vaccineclinic. Lee said more locations will open in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a 'post-pandemic world' for B.C. this summer

