Police in Burnaby were dispatched to more than 25 sudden deaths Monday, June 28. (Black Press Media files)

Police in Burnaby were dispatched to more than 25 sudden deaths Monday, June 28. (Black Press Media files)

25 people die in 24 hours in Burnaby; believed to be due to heat wave

911 operators saw a 55% rise in calls this weekend

Check in on your loved ones and neighbours, Mounties urge after being dispatched to more than 25 sudden deaths in Burnaby on Monday (June 28).

“Heat is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. In the past few days, temperatures have ranged from 33 to 42 degrees celsius across Metro Vancouver.

“We are seeing this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues,” Kalanj said.

READ MORE: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro

Paramedics, 911 operators stretched

A spike in 911 calls during the heat wave also constrained paramedics.

B.C. 911 operators received close to 8,000 calls June 26 (Saturday) and more than 7,300 calls on June 27 (Sunday) – totalling more than 55 per cent above June’s daily average.

According to the union that represents more than 500 operators, call takers and dispatchers, there was a 47-minute hold time for police emergency lines Tuesday morning.

Five-minute waits were also recorded for callers hoping to be connected with 911 operators.

“There simply aren’t enough of us to get to these calls as quickly as we need to,” said CUPE 8911 president Donald Grant.

RELATED: ‘It breaks my heart:’ heat wave taking a toll on pets, Langley vet clinic staffer warns

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Heat wave

Previous story
Overdoses: Deadly month of May in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

May was another deadly month for overdose deaths in B.C., and in Maple Ridge. (BCHES)
Overdoses: Deadly month of May in Maple Ridge

Left to right: SRT students Caleb Orieux, Billy Williamson, and Ryan Bauer stand next to the metal lathe donated by Lordco Auto Parts and the Ed Coates Foundation.
Metal lathe donated to Maple Ridge high school

A section of the sidewalk on Young Road, south of Chilliwack Central Road, buckled during Monday’s record-breaking heat on June 28, 2021 in Chilliwack. That day, temperatures reached 43 C. It was the hottest day ever recorded in Chilliwack in the 140 years that weather has been recorded for the community. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation purchased three new wheelchairs for the rehabilitation department. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital receives three specialized wheelchairs